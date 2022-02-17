Romeich adds 'Rebel' to roster

MUSIC executive Romeich Major recently signed dancer, social media influencer and Dancehall Life reality series star Christina “Dancing Rebel” Nelson to his Romeich Entertainment roster.

Dancing Rebel made the announcement on her Instagram page on Friday, February 11.

“Dancing Rebel was always a part of the team years before I signed the other artistes. I've watched her grow from a simple promotional dancer to a very talented person. She can do more than dancing. So, we said now the time is right now that both of us can put both great minds, creative and power together to make something bigger and better,” Major said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

In her social media post, Dancing Rebel said: “Thank you @romeichentertainment this year will definitely leave an impact, I can't express how elated I am! Been working for you since 10th grade now look at me officially signed. #rhebelnation #romeichent #oneteamonedream.

Major explained what Dancing Rebel is bringing to the table.

“What she brings is more creativity, more potential, power, and excitement. Just like any brand and any talent, I give it my all. I utilise my links, I put a lot of effort and time and funds into my talents to get them on a better market,” said Major.

Aside from Shenseea, Ding Dong and Deesha Ravers, the Romeich Entertainment team also includes DJs Antsman, Black Boi, Bishop Escobar, Chatis, Wurl Fresh and social media influencer Aunty Donna.