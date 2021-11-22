Romeich to produce Ruption's viral song

A career in music was never in the plans for 15-year-old Keniel “Ruption” Bennett. In fact, he always aspired to become a solider or a pilot.

A week ago, Ruption went viral thanks to a video that was uploaded to social media platforms Instagram and Tik Tok. In the video, Ruption was seen performing a song called Mummy Haffi Proud to his mother Patricia Douglas.

“I was inspired to do the song because mi see di tings me madda go tru inna life, u zeet, and she fight hard fi wi mek it, fi wi have tings. She put out har all,” Ruption told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

Up to yesterday (Sunday), the video had garnered more than 195,000 views on Instagram with more than 4,000 comments.

Ruption performed the song at his mother's home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, during her birthday celebration. He said the viral reaction took him by surprise.

“Yeah, me did surprise because me [neva] did ago post it. Mi send mi girl best friends Kimone and Dayna, an den mi did post it on mi IG page. Me seet a run up. One a mi friend post it on his Tik Tok page and the views just start fly up,” said Ruption.

In the song, Ruption declared his appreciation to his mother despite the struggles that she has been through with him and his three other siblings.

“Mi haffi mek yuh proud and the whole family too. Man a hold it like a soldier, a gwaan do di doo. Never lef mi side, wi stick like a glue. Yuh struggle wid all a wi, affi mek yuh proud,” Ruption said in the song.

He spoke about the relationship he shares with his mother.

“Mi and mi mother have a thick bond. Me a di last one and she mek sure say mi alright. Even if she nuh have it she a guh mek me get it same way; and fi si a person like she weh nuh have it, she sell things at her yard. From mi small mi tell har say mi a guh mek it and we a guh live inna one big house with swimming pool inna it – an mi haffi mek dat come tru,” said Ruption.

Music executive and businessman Romeich Major of Romeich Entertainment got wind of the viral sensation and stepped forward to officially produce Mummy Haffi Proud.

On his Instagram page with a photo of himself, Ruption and the youngster's mother, Major wrote: “You all asked for me to work with him, so I did it!!! Youths them need strength, so I give them. Youths need vision so we gonna show them. Big up @ruption._ and his mom, the song is on its way. #romeichentertainment #romeichworld.

Ruption resides between Spanish Town and Duhaney Park in St Andrew. He is a 10th-grade student at the Spanish Town High School.

“In the future and even now, mi si miself big up inna di music. Mi have di talent and mi hol' some firm meds pon some riddim,” he said.