Round Head goes 'Polka-Dot'

Round Head, while extolling the virtues of marijuana, says he's nevertheless against youngsters using it.

“It's definitely a no-no for me, when it comes to children smoking. Can you imagine a 13-year-old, or younger, parading with a cigarette or spliff (ganja cigar) as if this were a graduation certificate? If the law is unable to protect our innocent children, then our parents and community need to do so. Search their bags and in their rooms and make enquires where they hang out and the friends they keep,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of children seeking assistance at public medical facilities for ganja-related illnesses. This is since the weed was decriminalised in 2015.

“With 70 per cent of the population having ready access to ganja and the law making possession of up to two ounce no longer a criminal offence, children —some as young as 12 years old, have been trying the weed in different forms,” he said.

Round Head is currently promoting Polka-Dot, his latest release. This is on the Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm.

“The song is about ganja and polka dot refers to the different variety which makes the weed colourful. But, despite its medicinal values, it can be detrimental as in the case of children,” he said.

Round Head (given name: Ottis Morrison) said Delly Ranx has been sending him rhythms for the longest while.

“This one has a 90s beat, so I try doing something which fits the uptempo beat and it worked. The song was released recently,” he said.

Round Head, born in Woodburn district in St Thomas, grew up in Tavern, Papine. He attended Donald Quarrie High.

“My greatest influence came from rap singers, including the group NWA (Niggers With Attitude). I also had a liking for country and western music with my favourite being Kenny Rogers,” he said.

Round Head's first release was The Wickedest Sound on the Zaro label in1990. He also had a string of hits, including Buss Weh, Woman, Boom Boom Bye Bye ft Red Rose, and Man a Monster.

He created the Monster Shack Crew in 1995, which also comprised Ghost and General B.

The group's success includes Monster Party, Never Heard A We, Do You Remember (remix), and Mr Boasy and Friend. The group disbanded in 2010.