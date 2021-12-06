Royal battle Prince Saj, King Calie vie for Magnum crown

GOSPEL deejay Prince Saj, armed with the word of God, goes up against King Calie in the grand finale of the Magnum Top Performa competition slated for Thursday, December 9.

The event will broadcast live on the www.magnumhub.tv website.

Prince Saj said he is happy to be one of the two finalists.

“Advancing to the finals was very challenging but it was also exciting. I learnt a lot and I feel happy knowing that the gospel of Christ is being showcased out the world,” said Prince Saj in an interview with the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

The winner of the competition will be determined by votes. But whether he wins or not, Prince Saj is extremely happy to have participated.

“My takeaway from the Magnum Top Performa competition has been the exposure, and the experience. I saw the competition as a way to spread the gospel of Christ to a wider variety of persons, and also to show persons that being a Christian isn't boring and it's very much okay to use your God-given talent to glorify the true and living God,” he said.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Saja Smith, resides between St Catherine and St Thomas. He has been doing Christian music for about a year.

“Many times I felt discouraged, felt like giving up, but God is the one that kept me motivated. His strength kept me going, for greater is He who is in me than he who is in the world,” said Prince Saj.

“I will use this exposure that I have gotten to now to further my musical career. For now, more persons are tuned in to what I have to offer as a musical artiste and as a man of God. So, I will definitely keep the fire blazing for God and continue to give good, positive Christian music so that persons can listen to and even draw closer to Him. May God be praised,” he continued.

For King Calie (real name Dwight Gutzmere), Magnum Top Performa has been an eye-opening experience.

“The competition has been eye-opening. What once felt like 'I'm ready' now feels like I have a long way to go. But, Magnum, JussBuss and Romeich Entertainment have made learning fun. All in all, it is my greatest musical experience to date,” said King Calie.

He shared his takeaway experience from the competition.

“My performance coach, Phillip Clarke always said: 'Be ready so you don't have to get ready' – and this competition showed me why. Things can and will change last minute but you are still expected to bring it at this level.”

He said one of his friends encouraged him to enter the competition.

“My friend Ixela 'peer-pressured' me into entering and I am forever indebted to her for believing in me. I spent the greater part of the last 10 years focused on developing my craft – not necessarily looking for a buss, per se. It wasn't until about 2019 where we decided to take it to the next level,” said King Calie.

Hailing from Belvedere in Red Hills, King Calie played Manning Cup football at Calabar High before pursuing law studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

“I have never been in pursuit of music, per se. Music is something that had always been there. Music has been the comforter, the counsellor, the motivator, the teacher of street smarts. The most natural progression from my way of life has been music. It's a challenging space but if you love it, you will do it forever without complaining. I have no complains yet,” he said.

Top Performa is a lyrical, face-off-style competition giving artistes a platform to showcase their musical talents, and providing exposure for DJs whose rhythms are utilised throughout the competition. At the end of the competition the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich Entertainment. The second-place winner will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich.

The grand final is scheduled to air this Thursday, with the winner announced a week later. Viewers are also invited to play the prediction game on the www.magnumhub.tv website for a chance to win $50,000 cash and other prizes.