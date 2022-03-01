Ruff Cutt takes sound system title

RUFF Cutt beat Kush International to take top honours in the fiercely contested 'Echoes of Sound Systems' final, filmed at the CPTC Studios in Kingston and aired on Saturday, February 26 on the Reggae Month app and PBCJ's YouTube channel.

For its victory, Ruff Cutt was awarded a cash prize of $200,000 and bragging rights as Echoes of Sound Systems champion for 2022.

“We put in a lot of hard work and sleepless nights for this competition, and it's a wonderful feeling to win,” said Ruff Cutt's emcee Jemar Allen.

The Echoes of Sound competition was decided in three rounds. In round one, the juggling round, teams played 10 minutes of music to entertain the audience. The second round was the challenge round during which sound system operators were given a challenge of delivering five songs based on a research theme. The third and final round was the tune for tune clash, where teams took turns delivering musical jabs at each other within a nine-song limit.

Kush International received a cash prize of $100,000.

Twenty-five-year sound system veteran Bill Morgan of Kush International said he was happy to showcase his brand.

“It's a nice platform, a nice event, and it shows your class and the ability of a selector. You can tell when he is shy or not; this is the stage for him to grow,” he said.

Oliva “Babsy” Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, presented the first-place prize to Ruff Cut. She said the Echoes of Sound Systems competition is part of Jamaican culture.

“This event was conceptualised because it is the root of the music. The days of the sound system era was the prelude to the evolution of our music, and so it was important to bring back the good old days as well as to make sure that we kept it alive,” she said.

Judges Jack Scorpio, Admiral Bailey, and Cordel “Skatta” Burrell were equally proud of the event and the support it provided to the culture. Burrell, who sat at the judges' table for the first time this year, said he wishes Reggae Month was longer.

“I just appreciate that it is Reggae Month and I wish that we could have Reggae Month every month because this is Jamaica. Just like soca is a big contributor to the culture in Trinidad, I want Jamaica to step up the support for dancehall and the culture in itself,” Burrell added.

Grange says partnering with Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum to execute the event – part of the Jamaica 60 celebrations – was most fitting.

“Well, white rum is the spirit of Jamaica, truly the spirit. White rum in the bars; people playing dominoes, there's white rum; the spiritual people use white rum. And so, as we celebrate our 60th anniversary it's more than fitting that Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum takes its rightful place in the centre of things. It's a great combination of different parts of our history and our heritage coming together as we celebrate Reggae Month,” said Minister Grange.

Wray & Nephew's Marketing Manager Pavel Smith was pleased the Echoes of Sound Systems competition was a success.

“Congratulations to the winners! The effort displayed by all the teams was commendable. Every clash embodied 'Fi Wi Culture' and Wray Rum is proud to have been a part of a global showcase of Jamaican culture,” Smith said.