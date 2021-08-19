Ruff Kutt's Nigel Staff still

Ruff Kutt's Nigel Staff stillThursday, August 19, 2021
|
Keyboardist Nigel Staff, of popular backing band Ruff Kutt, is recovering in the University Hospital of the West Indies after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.
“I am still in hospital. Improving. Giving thanks,” Staff told Jamaica Observer via WhatsApp message yesterday.
Staff is an important figure in dancehall music circles. He co-produced Give It Up To Me by Sean Paul, featuring Keyshia Cole, and in 2007 he walked away with an award at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Pop Music Awards.
He has composed and played on the Drop Leaf, Blue Steel, Cool Fusion, French Vanilla, and Season rhythms.
Ruff Kutt is arguably one of Jamaica's most in-demand backing band. The unit is slated to back dancehall deejay Beenie Man at the inaugural Afrobeat festival, Yam Carnival in Clapham Common, London, on August 28.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy