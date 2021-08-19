Ruff Kutt's Nigel Staff still

Keyboardist Nigel Staff, of popular backing band Ruff Kutt, is recovering in the University Hospital of the West Indies after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago.

“I am still in hospital. Improving. Giving thanks,” Staff told Jamaica Observer via WhatsApp message yesterday.

Staff is an important figure in dancehall music circles. He co-produced Give It Up To Me by Sean Paul, featuring Keyshia Cole, and in 2007 he walked away with an award at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Pop Music Awards.

He has composed and played on the Drop Leaf, Blue Steel, Cool Fusion, French Vanilla, and Season rhythms.

Ruff Kutt is arguably one of Jamaica's most in-demand backing band. The unit is slated to back dancehall deejay Beenie Man at the inaugural Afrobeat festival, Yam Carnival in Clapham Common, London, on August 28.