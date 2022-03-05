Russian-Ukraine war concerns Lil Hanky Panky

AS a European citizen, fusion artiste Lil Hanky Panky is concerned that the mushrooming conflict triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine could cause major distress and suffering for the citizens of both countries.

“Right now I am praying for both sides, for the innocents and the people who have died and been displaced from their homes,” Lil Hanky Panky said.

“Both sides are hurting. The people of Ukraine have been forced to leave their homes, a lot of Russian people are against the war and they're gonna suffer too, because the Russian economy is getting messed up…there will be a lot of other environmental problems and negatives that could come out of that war,” the German-born artiste said.

She is hoping for a peaceful resolution to the bloodshed.

“We know that conflicts are always there. The way of solving them is addressing the problems directly — and I don't support war as a way of solving conflicts.”

On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people, signalling a steep escalation to a conflict that began in 2014.

In the meantime, Hanky Panky has released the single Wasted on the After13 music label in the first week of March.

The song has an accompanying video.

Lil Hanky Panky, managed by Marlon Hutchinson of After 13 Music, is slated to perform at Cove Beach in Ocho Rios, St Ann, in April.

She came to Jamaica to study dancehall music in 2019 and, through a series of extraordinary events, is now recording music in Jamaica.

She grew up in Hannover, Germany, where she attended Hochschule für Musik Theater und Medien (College for Musical Studies, Theater and Media) in Hannover. She developed an early love for dancing and by the time she was an adult, became a professional dancer.

The dancer-turned-artiste is experienced in music, having performed with rock bands and studied art in university, but is still passionate about establishing her dance studio in Jamaica.

Her songs include First of August, Life in Contention and Closer the Better featuring Sizzla.