Rvssian continues to climb the charts

PRODUCER Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston continues to make inroads on the Billboard charts with his collaborative effort Nostalgico, featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and R&B singer Chris Brown.

Nostalgico has moved from 117 to 112 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while backtracking from 72 to 83 on the Global Excluding US chart. Over on the Hot Latin Songs chart Nostalgico loses steam, inching down from 12 to 14, while darting 13 to 9 on Latin Airplay. On Latin Rhythm Airplay Nostalgico rises 8 to six, while making a career-high moving from four to two on Latin Pop Airplay.

On the Billboard R&B charts, Capella Grey's presence is felt with his gold-certified hit single Gyalis. This track is steady at 16 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, while sliding from five to six on R&B/Hip Hop Airplay. On Hot R&B Songs, Gyalis is firm at number seven, while slightly inching down from six to seven on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On Rhythmic Airplay, the song rises to a new peak at number six.

Moving over to the streaming- and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers is locked in the number one spot for a 99th week. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection holds down the number two spot, while Jason Mraz inches up to three with Look for the Good. Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution inches up to four, Greatest Hits by UB40 is steady at five, while The Trinity by Sean Paul re-enters at number six. World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers seven and eight, respectively while Dutty Rock, the Grammy-winning 2003 effort by Sean Paul, hops back onto the chart at number nine. Gold, a two-disc, 34-track, hit-laden set by Bob Marley and the Wailers, which was released by Island Records in 2005, completes the chart at number ten.

Moving to regional charts, Ram it Ram by Kashief Lindo takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart. If You Are Looking for Me by Gramps Morgan is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart.