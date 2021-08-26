Rvssian's dad, Michael Johnston, dead at 80

MICHAEL Johnston, a music industry veteran who operated the Micron management and distribution company during the 1970s, died in Kingston on August 23.

His brother Charles Johnston confirmed his death in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

No cause of death was given. He was 80 years old.

In an interview with the Observer in 2015, Johnston said he was musically inclined from his days at Jamaica College where his batch-mates included Ronnie Burke, his future partner in Micron and a co-founder of Reggae Sunsplash; and musicologist/broadcaster Dermot Hussey.

Micron were Jamaican distributors for some of the top reggae albums of the day such as Natty Dread by Bob Marley and the Wailers, and Marcus Garvey by Burning Spear. The company also managed artistes including The African Brothers, a roots trio that included a teenaged Sugar Minott and Tony Tuff.

On a personal level, Johnston's biggest project was Negril, a 1976 album he produced by acclaimed American jazz guitarist Eric Gale who recorded the jazz/reggae project entirely in Jamaica. Gale, known for his work with Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Grover Washington Jr, and Al Jarreau, collaborated with several top Jamaican musicians on the set, including bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, organist Leslie Butler, and Peter Tosh who played guitar.

In 2011, Johnston released his first album, Jamming With Mikey J.

His longtime friend, Tommy Cowan, paid tribute to him yesterday.

“Mike Johnston was just one great brother who you could not help but love. He loved his music and I was blown away when he decided he was going to play an instrument and he took up the bass,” Cowan told the Observer. “I want to say condolences to his wife Terry, brother Charles and the children…I pray that the peace of God will cover them through this difficult time.”

Michael Johnston is survived by his wife, four children (including music producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston), two brothers, two sisters and grandchildren.