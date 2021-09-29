Rvssian returns to Billboard

JAMAICAN producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston has again entered multiple Billboard charts.

Nostalgico, a collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and American pop singer Chris Brown, debuts at 14 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The reggaeton-influenced song falls from 124 to 154 on Billboard Global 200, and backtracks from 124 to 135 on Billboard Global Excluding US.

On Latin Streaming Songs, Nostalgico is 12, and number six on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Nostalgico was released September 8 via Sony Latin US. Its official music video has garnered more than 12 million views on YouTube since its release.

Rvssian's previous charting singles on Billboard include Ponle featuring J Balvin and Farruko; No Me Ame featuring Anuel AA; and Juice WRLD; Kippy Krush featuring Farruko, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage; Writing on the Wall featuring French Montana, Post Malone and Cardi B; and, Next to You featuring Becky G and Digital Farm Animals.

Capella Grey's Gyalis continues its upward movement on multiple Billboard charts. On the Hot 100, it zips from 70 to 64, while on Radio Songs it enters at 47. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, it darts from 35 to 29, while inching up from seven to six on Hot R&B Songs. On the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay it moves from 11 to nine, and on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay it rises from 10 to seven. On Rhythmic Top 40, Gyalis creeps from 18 to 17.

Justin Wellington's reggae version of Iko Iko (My Bestie), which features Small Jam, rises from 88 to 81 on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100, while slipping from 40 to 42 on Canada CHR/Top 40. On Billboard's Global Excluding US chart the song falls from 84 to 97 after peaking at number 18.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers log a 90th week in the number one spot with Legend. Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is firm at number two, while Dutty Classic Collection by Sean Paul moves up four places to number three.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz dips to four, Greatest Hits by UB40 slips to five, and World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are six and seven, respectively.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers is number eight, while In the Moment and Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution are nine and 10, respectively.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, producer Adrian Hanson makes his debut with the Freedom Sound rhythm album at four. The 14-track set sold 197 copies in its first week.

Dub Free or Die Vol 1 by Roots of Creation enters at number one with 607 copies, while The Capitol Session 73 by Bob Marley and the Wailers slips to two with 432 copies sold to bring its three-week total to 3,447.

In the Moment by Rebelution stays put at three with 211 copies, while Riddimentary Selection by Walshy Fire drops to five.

Usain Bolt and NJ 's Country Yutes is down to six, while Strata by Passafire, a 10-track set released on September 17, enters at seven.

New at eight is Happiness is Priceless by Desmond the Songwriter, while Skip Marley's Higher Place tumbles to nine.

Dia by Meta and The Cornerstones, a 16-track set released by Metarize Music Group LLC/VPAL Music, enters at 10. The set includes collaborations with Julian Marley and singer SumeRR among others.