Rvssian continues run

Producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston continues to ride high on several Billboard charts with his latest effort Nostalgico.

On Hot Latin Songs, Nostalgico (which also features Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and pop singer Chris Brown), rises to 14, while holding steady at 30 on Latin Airplay.

The song stays put at 18 on Latin Rhythm Airplay and number nine in its second week on Latin Pop Airplay.

On the Billboard's Global 200, Nostalgico moves from 95 to 92, while inching up from 73 to 72 on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart.

The official video for the song which was released September 8 via Head Concussion/Sony Music Latin, has so far garnered more than 18,000,000 views on YouTube.

Also littering multiple Billboard charts is Gyalis by New York-based Capella Grey. A new remix of the song featuring Popcaan and Chris Brown was released two weeks ago.

Gyalis backtracks from 38 to 46 on the Hot 100 chart, while holding steady at 11 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, number five on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, three on Hot R&B Songs, and five on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

The song darts from 13 to 10 on Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay.

On to the sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Nigerian singer and rapper Burna Boy returns to the chart at 10 with his 2018 album Outside.

Outside peaked at three on the chart in 2018.

Bob Marley and the Wailers clocks 93 weeks in the number one spot with Legend. Incidentally, earlier this week, Billboard announced that Legend has spent 700 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart and ranks at number 93 on the latest tally. It is the second album in history to spend that many weeks on the chart.

On this week's reggae table, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is firm at two, while Jason Mraz's Look for The Good inches up to three.

UB40's Greatest Hits rises two places to four, while World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are five and six, respectively.

The Trinity and Dutty Rock by Sean Paul re-enter the chart at seven and eight, respectively, while SOJA's Beauty in the Silence, which peaked at two a few weeks ago, inches from 10 to nine.

A quick glance at regional reggae charts, a remake of They Call Her Moses by Mama Carmen takes over the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart.

An updating of Sweet Caroline by Chaka Demus and Freddie McGregor is number one on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae Chart.