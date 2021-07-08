Rygin does 'royal' remake

RYGIN King is adding a modern twist to U-Roy's Stop That Train .

“I've always been a fan of Jamaican music and dancehall and reggae culture, so it was a unique experience to do a song by one of the reggae greats,” Rygin King, 25, told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Zak Starkey and Sharna Liguz, the latest iteration of Stop That Train features U-Roy, as well as Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare on drum and bass.

“It's one family so this was arranged by them… They made all of this possible,” he said.

The song was released on June 29 on the Trojan Jamaica.

Rygin King (given Matthew Smith) said he shows his musical chops on this single.

“I'm a versatile artiste and it's good that people can see this side of me. It's something new and different,” he said.

He is pleased with the support he has been receiving.

“I love it so far. I've been seeing a lot of elders reaching out to me saying they love it. They appreciate that it's not just about dancehall — it's also about reggae,” the artiste said.

Veteran toaster Daddy U-Roy (given name Ewart Beckford) started his career in the 1960s on sound systems and created hit songs like Wear You to The Ball (alongside John Holt) and Tom Drunk (with Hopeton Lewis). Stop That Train was a hit in 1965.

As founder of Stur Gav, he exposed aspiring talent including Josey Wales, Charlie Chaplin, Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw and Early B.

He died on February 17 at the University Hospital of the West Indies from kidney complications. He was 79.

Rygin King shot to national prominence in 2018 as closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption, and Things Go Change.

He is looking to collaborate with more veteran artistes in the future.

“I'd love to collaborate with anyone of them that's willing. It's a good thing when the younger ones and older ones team up, so this is definitely something I look forward to doing again,” he told the Observer.