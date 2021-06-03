Rygin King seeks medical treatment in US

Rygin King seeks medical treatment in USThursday, June 03, 2021
|
Rygin King left the island yesterday for the United States to seek medical treatment for damage he suffered from a bullet “that grazed his spine” during a gun attack last year.
King, 25, whose real name is Matthew Smith, returned to the scene late last year after being hospitalised following a June 2020 attack on his entourage that left him severely injured. The incident occurred in Struie district, Westmoreland, and the artiste was shot three times.
During the attack, 28-year-old customer service representative Sashalee Blackwood, who was sitting in a vehicle with two children, was shot and killed.
King shot to national prominence in 2018 as closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption, and Things Go Change.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy