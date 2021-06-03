Rygin King seeks medical treatment in US

Rygin King left the island yesterday for the United States to seek medical treatment for damage he suffered from a bullet “that grazed his spine” during a gun attack last year.

King, 25, whose real name is Matthew Smith, returned to the scene late last year after being hospitalised following a June 2020 attack on his entourage that left him severely injured. The incident occurred in Struie district, Westmoreland, and the artiste was shot three times.

During the attack, 28-year-old customer service representative Sashalee Blackwood, who was sitting in a vehicle with two children, was shot and killed.

King shot to national prominence in 2018 as closing act for Reggae Sumfest. He is known for songs including Tuff, How Me Grow, Ruption, and Things Go Change.