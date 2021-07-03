Rytikal feeds less fortunate

EMBATTLED deeiay Rytikal provided hot meals to more than 50 homeless people in downtown Kingston last weekend.

The Eastsyde Records artiste said the act was not a publicity stunt but was instead based on a genuine desire to assist the less fortunate.

“I am a youth who grow up less fortunate, and when I look pon people and see their plight I kinda get emotional certain way when I see the less fortunate. I decided to do a little thing. It wasn't much but if I had certain people looking out for me, probably I would have been a better youth. But give thanks for how we stay,” Rytikal said.

Rytikal personally handed the meals out to a crowd which converged on the scene.

“Mi jus' a play mi part fi help people,” he said.

Rytikal, whose real name is Rohan McFarlane, gained national prominence with songs including King Inna War, Living, and Cookie Jar.

The 25-year-old deejay is scheduled to return to court on July 30 to answer to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.