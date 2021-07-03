Rytikal feeds less fortunate

Rytikal feeds less fortunateSaturday, July 03, 2021
EMBATTLED deeiay Rytikal provided hot meals to more than 50 homeless people in downtown Kingston last weekend.
The Eastsyde Records artiste said the act was not a publicity stunt but was instead based on a genuine desire to assist the less fortunate.
“I am a youth who grow up less fortunate, and when I look pon people and see their plight I kinda get emotional certain way when I see the less fortunate. I decided to do a little thing. It wasn't much but if I had certain people looking out for me, probably I would have been a better youth. But give thanks for how we stay,” Rytikal said.
Rytikal personally handed the meals out to a crowd which converged on the scene.
“Mi jus' a play mi part fi help people,” he said.
Rytikal, whose real name is Rohan McFarlane, gained national prominence with songs including King Inna War, Living, and Cookie Jar.
The 25-year-old deejay is scheduled to return to court on July 30 to answer to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
