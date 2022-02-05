Rytikal freed of gun rap

ABLE-DON Foote, attorney-at-law who represented embattled dancehall deejay Rytikal on his gun wrap charge, says he expected his client to walk free from the matter.

“We certainly expected it, due to the facts of the case. The judge came to the right decision,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday shortly after the ruling in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

“I can confirm that Ryan McFarlane, otherwise known as Rytikal, has been acquitted of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following his trial in the Supreme Court of Jamaica,” the attorney added.

Rytikal was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew on January 28 last year.

He was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner while police were on patrol about midday in the community.

The police said the 25-year-old was questioned, his car searched, and a Taurus .38 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition found.

He subsequently received bail in the amount of $1 million and was ordered to report to the Bull Bay Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and to abide by the curfew orders.

The Chosen singjay was himself elated at yesterday's court ruling, and Foote credited his strong defence for the freedom of the entertainer.

“He was acquitted after a lengthy process, and the judge having come to the position that he's in agreement with our submissions and the demeanour of Mr McFarlane,” he said.

Rytikal is also known for the tracks King Inna War, Living, and Cookie Jar.