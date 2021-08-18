Safaree shares stories

Jamaican-born American rapper Safaree says maintaining close ties with Jamaican artistes has been instrumental in building his career.

“It means a lot [to have maintained relationships]. The blood of all the artistes here is the same and it's not like America where they say one thing and don't mean it. Everything here is so genuine and I'm always looking to collab with other Jamaican artistes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Safaree's newest project is with up-and-coming dancehall singjay Nvasion, titled Stories.

The track, which will be released last Friday, was recorded at Big Yard Studio by studio engineer Kemal on a track composed by Kris David. The music video was shot in Portland and conceptualised by music executive Cara Vickers-Wheatly from the UK/Jamaica-based label, The Estate Entertainment, and directed by Damanic Visualz.

Safaree (given name Safaree Samuels) added that he orchestrated the collaboration with the singjay who broke out in 2019.

“I saw a video of him (Nvasion) performing on BBC 1Xtra and sent him a DM (direct message). It's been a great experience working with him. He's very hungry for greatness and very humble,' he said.

The rapper started his musical career, in the group called Hoodstars, approximately 11 years ago. In 2015, he went solo and released the mixtape It Is What It Is, Volume 1.

He is also known for songs such as Stunt Daddy (2017), No Pressure, and No Feelings (2018).

The 42-year-old was born in Kingston before migrating to Brooklyn, New York.

Unlike most, Safaree says the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise.

“The pandemic forced everyone to figure out new ways to be creative so it has definitely affected my career for the better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nvasion who shared mutual respect for Safaree's work said, “When Safaree link me up it was straight vibes. A quick recording session about real experiences coupled with good musical vibes on a great beat; we knew we had to do a video so he just forward and we styling it for the fans.”

The singjay, whose given name is Trevani Young, emerged in 2019 with the track Dem Gyal Yah Wicked.

Some of his other tracks include Hold A Vibes, Bad Gal, and Money Call.

Safaree hopes that the track Stories will be well received internationally.

“It's an anthem and we hope everybody will love it. It's very catchy and we just want people to enjoy it,” he said.