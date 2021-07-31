Saje's clear as crystal

Singjay Saje believes that she can capture the hearts of people with her feel-good brand of positive reggae music. She is banking her hopes on her latest single, I See Clear , released on the ICI Production label.

“ I See Clear is about being able to look past all the lies and distractions we see from day to day. I wrote the song as a declaration to others, but especially myself, to say that I am seeing clear in spite of all that is happening. The ability to know the truth in spite of what we are otherwise told is very precious, even more than before,” she said.

“The song is also about asking for guidance on the journey of life, to be able to navigate different obstacles,” she continued.

Saje, whose real name is Shaylisa Jackson, started singing in the choir at age five, and went on to do many solos. She grew up in New York listening to artistes like Toni Braxton, Anita Baker, and Beres Hammond, while surrounded by colourful Jamaican culture, so her music is influenced by R & B, jazz, and reggae. She loved writing poems, and how words could paint a picture or tell a story and as she grew older, she started to dabble in songwriting.

At 15 years old, Saje wrote her first reggae song and the result struck a deep emotional chord within her. Years later, she realised that music was no longer just a talent or a hobby, but that all along, it was her purpose.

“Music is my voice. I have something the world needs to see and hear,” she said.

Saje will be releasing another single, For Now on the Chemist Records label next month.