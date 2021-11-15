Sam Smith vacations in Jamaica

Multi-award-winning British soul singer Sam Smith recently vacationed in Portland.

The 29-year-old, who is known for hits including Stay with Me and I'm Not the Only One, was spotted at several spots in the parish, including Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen, Boston Bay and did a bit of rafting on the Rio Grande.

On Saturday, photos of Smith and a fan were posted on the official Instagram page for Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen with the caption 'Spotted at roots @samsmith. Come for the food, stay for the vibe!' The post has close to 1,500 likes.

Smith, who came to prominence in 2012 when he sang on Disclosure's number 11 British pop hit Latch, is also known for UK chart-topping singles Money on My Mind, Like I Can, and Dancing with a Stranger featuring Normandi. Smith sang lead vocals on Naughty Boy's 2013 number one hit song La La La.

Smith has to date released three major label albums, In the Lonely Hour (2014), The Thrill of It All (2017), and Love Goes (2020). He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

In the Lonely Hour's international success helped Smith to nab the Best New Artiste award at the 57th Grammy Awards as well as the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album trophies. He is also the recipient of a Golden Globe, Academy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and three Brit Awards.