Sample girl, Sasha

KILL The Bitch, a song recorded by Sasha in 1992, is enjoying a revival thanks to samples by two high-profile acts.

It is sampled by Sean Paul for the track Spaceship, which is featured on his recently released album Live N Livin while Nicki Minaj, who re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on May 14, samples Kill The Bitch on the title song.

Now known as gospel artiste Sista Sasha, the entertainer is happy with the latest turn of events.

“Well, the sampling of my work means that my music made a great impact in the industry. Sampling or singing over my songs by others speaks volumes to my musical works,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

This is not the first time a Sista Sasha song is being sampled. Her 2004 hit Dat Sexy Body, which was on Tony Kelly's Bookshelf rhythm, was sampled by Zara Larsson, Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez, and Jeremih.

When it was first released in 2009, Beam Me Up Scotty featured the Kill The Bitch sample but was never cleared by Sista Sasha's publisher. However, with the re-release of the mixtape to streaming platforms, she said paperwork is being finalised to set things straight.

“These songs are registered with my publisher ASCAP [American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers], so the paperwork is being handled by my attorney as we speak,” she shared.

When Beam Me Up Scotty was released two weeks ago by Republic Records, Sista Sasha said the reaction was instant.

“Everybody was calling me saying that they heard my song on the Nicki Minaj mixtape. I then contacted my representatives who got on the case and are sorting things out,” she said.

Minaj has another Jamaican element on her mixtape. She is featured on a remix of hot deejay Skillibeng's Crocodile Teeth. The original version of Crocodile Teeth, which was released last October, debuted at number 74 on last week's British pop chart.

Beam Me Up Scotty debuted at number two on the latest Billboard 200 Albums chart. It entered the UK Albums Chart at number 19 last Friday.

Born Karen Chin in Kingston, Sista Sasha grew up in New York. She came to prominence in 2002 when she teamed with Sean Paul for a cover of Alton Ellis's I'm Still in Love with You, which made several Billboard and European charts.

Her other hits were collaborations with Turbulence — We Got The Love and Natty Pon mi Front Line.

She became a born-again Christian in 2008. Sista Sasha's gospel songs include Nuttin Nuh Sweet Like and Pree Life.