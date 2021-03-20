Satta Massagana gets rebirth

US-based independent label Manatee Records will be rolling out a reggae-infused Satta Massagana rhythm project in April.

The project features dancehall star Don Yute, Fidel, Jah Art, Driva ft Bastic, Ishmel McAnuff, Kmino, Jah Defender, Jah Myhrakle, Mikey Lion, Ras Ash, Sgt Remo, Mr Program, and veteran reggae singer Winston McAnuff.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about this project. With the right promotion, these songs will do well both locally and overseas. The title of the project translates from the Amharic language as 'He Gave Praise' and with this project, I am honouring the spirit of that argument, by giving praise,” said Calvin “Doc” Flowers, president/CEO of Manatee Records.

“The original Satta Massagana has even been adopted by some Rastafarian groups as a hymn used during services, so this project means a lot to me. The songs are well-written and bring positive messages of introspection, peace and love to all,” he continued.

Flowers has been involved in the music community in Chicago since his arrival from his native country Belize.

Satta Massagana is the title track of a roots reggae album of the same name which was released by The Abyssinians officially in 1976. It is widely considered The Abyssinians' crowning achievement and a classic roots reggae album. The rhythm itself has been re-recorded several times over the years.

One of the standout songs on the project belongs to up-and-coming singer Teeardrops with Wake Up List.

“This song is inspired by the knowledge that life is the greatest, whenever you rise, you have it all, you're rich. The song is getting a lot of airplay locally. Bobby Konders is playing it and all major radio stations in Jamaica,” Teeardrops said.

Another standout song is Ras Ash's introspective Slave Trade.

“The Trans-Atlantic trade perpetrated by the traders of flesh, spirits and souls caused deep-seated effects that we're still battling with today. The youths are still in ignorance and show a resistance to their true self. Nevertheless, we still stand a chance with loving kindness and the mercies of Jah Jah which teaches forgiveness with love, understanding and unconditional forgiveness. Only Jah can set us free,” Ras Ash said.

“Doc” Flowers has high hopes for the project given the early buzz.

“The songs were sent to radio two weeks ago. They're getting strong support from deejays in Canada, Jamaica, the US, the UK, Africa and Europe. The project will be officially released next month on all major download platforms,” Flowers added.