Savage Savo does Gyal Criminal

Savage Savo does Gyal CriminalSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
WITH the advent of multifaceted gadgets like the smartphone, two-timing one's lover is even more risky. Savage Savo and Jahvel explore the hazards of being 'girly girly' on Gyal Criminal, a song co-produced by DJ Treasure Music and Savage Entertainment.
The single was released in December.
“It's about having a lotta females an' di problems dat come with it like woman a check yuh phone. At di same time, yuh have a firm relationship with yuh wife,” said Savage Savo.
While Gyal Criminal deals with a sticky topic, the Grants Pen native has no problem on the home front whenever he writes such songs.
According to Savage Savo, “It's all about mi craft an' being creative. Di song is about di realities of life.”
Gyal Criminal hears him teaming with Jahvel, an up-and-coming artiste from Spanish Town. With 10 years of recording to his name, Savage Savo is the more experienced of the duo and enjoys playing the role of mentor.
“Mi an' him a par an' mi jus' sey mek wi do a collaboration. Wi haffi get di young artistes out there,” he stated.
Savage Savo (given name Simon Daley) has done the dancehall rounds. He has recorded songs for high-profile producers including Stephen McGregor, Don Corleone, Snow Cone and Chimney Records.
His most popular songs are Culu Culu and Jiggle Likkle.
— Howard Campbell
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy