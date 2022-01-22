Savage Savo does Gyal Criminal

WITH the advent of multifaceted gadgets like the smartphone, two-timing one's lover is even more risky. Savage Savo and Jahvel explore the hazards of being 'girly girly' on Gyal Criminal, a song co-produced by DJ Treasure Music and Savage Entertainment.

The single was released in December.

“It's about having a lotta females an' di problems dat come with it like woman a check yuh phone. At di same time, yuh have a firm relationship with yuh wife,” said Savage Savo.

While Gyal Criminal deals with a sticky topic, the Grants Pen native has no problem on the home front whenever he writes such songs.

According to Savage Savo, “It's all about mi craft an' being creative. Di song is about di realities of life.”

Gyal Criminal hears him teaming with Jahvel, an up-and-coming artiste from Spanish Town. With 10 years of recording to his name, Savage Savo is the more experienced of the duo and enjoys playing the role of mentor.

“Mi an' him a par an' mi jus' sey mek wi do a collaboration. Wi haffi get di young artistes out there,” he stated.

Savage Savo (given name Simon Daley) has done the dancehall rounds. He has recorded songs for high-profile producers including Stephen McGregor, Don Corleone, Snow Cone and Chimney Records.

His most popular songs are Culu Culu and Jiggle Likkle.

— Howard Campbell