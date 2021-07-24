Scepta appeals to Rudeboys

AS a pan-African and member of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), Scepta is troubled by the high rate of crime and violence in black communities worldwide.

The people he believes are at the root of this mayhem feel his wrath on Rudeboys, his latest song. He told the Jamaica Observer that it is inspired by “the crime in Jamaica, Trinidad, New York, Los Angeles and within the communities of colour”.

The Manchester-born Scepta points to the Ten Commandments as a guide when addressing chronic hostilities that has brought bloodshed in cities such as Kingston, Port of Spain, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“It's plain and simple. 'Thou shall not kill', said the Almighty through the commands of life that we all grow to 'overstand'. To sell your soul to the devil, yuh life gone, it is senseless and it only serves the devil's purpose,” he reasoned.

Rudeboys is self-produced for Scepta's World Scann Family label, which has released most of his songs. He began recording in the 1990s; back then, he was known as Ziggy Rankin.

Scepta has lived in New York City for over 40 years. Initially, he earned popularity in the West Indian football league as a player with the Real Carib team.

Influenced musically by Big Youth and Brigadier Jerry, he moved into music seriously during the 1980s as owner of Culture Roots International, a sound system based in Queens. As Ziggy Rankin, he performed throughout the Big Apple's boroughs as well as the United States college circuit, Canada and Grenada.