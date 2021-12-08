Sean Alaric hails team

SOUTH FLORIDA-BASED producer Sean Alaric believes that being part of another Grammy-nominated album validates the notion that teamwork equates success.

Alaric produced or co-produced six of the 11 songs on Jesse Royal's sophomore album Royal, which is nominated in the Best Reggae Album category of the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

“This nomination validates that teamwork and collaboration is a major key to success. I have a team of good, honest, and extremely talented people around me – from songwriter Vision Alexander, producers Nicko Rebel and Echo Slim, and engineer Maroon Riddimz who mixed over half of the album. Together we are a force in music and this nomination is testament to that,” Alaric shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer recently.

Alaric also co-produced the song Throne, which is featured on Koffee's Grammy-winning 2019 EP Rapture.

“I produced on Throne along with Nicko Rebel, Echo Slim and Walshy Fire. Rapture was a major moment in my career,being it was my first Grammy nomination and win. This time around with Jesse's album I felt a greater sense of achievement. Jesse trusted my sound and vision and allowed me to play a major role in this album,” said Alaric.

He explained how he got involved in Royal, which was released in June via New York-based Easy Star Records.

“Vision Alexander and I had been working in the studio, coming up with new ideas and new sounds. Jason Panton heard some of the ideas we were working on and thought it would be good for us to team up and work with Jesse and, as a result of that, LionOrder was created. That record kick-started the album process,” Alaric added.

Aside from LionOrder, the other tracks on Royal that Alaric worked on were Dirty Money (with Nicko Rebel and Echo Slim), Natty Dread (with Jon FX), Natty Pablo and Differences. He also contributed to Rich Forever (with producer Iotosh).

Alaric said he was pleasantly surprised when Royal was nominated for the Reggae Grammy.

“There's no way to predict if an album will be nominated or not but we always aim high and put forward our best work. I'm extremely proud of the work we put in on this album, and grateful for the recognition from one of the highest achievements in music.”

Alaric, who has plans to attend the Grammy Awards, described working with Jesse.

“It's always great chemistry working with Jesse. He's super talented and knows exactly what he wants but also values input and direction, which is the perfect balance when creating. The synergy between him, Vision and I allowed us to create a masterpiece and take each other's career to a new level,” he said.

Alaric, who was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, to Jamaican parents, is part of a growing South Florida music fraternity who have made that region dancehall/reggae central. Members of Grammy-winning band Inner Circle are the elder statesmen while producers Supa Dups, Walshy Fire, IzyBeats and Jon FX represent the new order.

Alaric said he has been musically inclined since childhood.

“When I was 12 years old I started playing music as a DJ and I developed a love for classic dancehall and reggae productions. After I graduated from high school I started creating remixes for my mixtapes and I began producing custom beats for my remixes, which eventually led to producing my own rhythms,” he recalled. “My first production was a rhythm called Intercept and it was released in 2008. It featured Aidonia, Einstein, Bramma, and Matik. Since the release of that project I have continued to work on my craft and my sound.”

Some of his other projects include singer Toian's EP Retrospect; the Melanin EP and Dopamine album for deejay Khxos, as well as singles by Denyque, Chevaughn, Meyekal Coree, Kim Gebriel, Jesse Royal, Kemar Highcon, Protoje, and Chevaughn.

Alaric studied music business at Miami Dade College and worked at Inner Circle's Circle House Studios for three years as in-house videographer. He credits his stint there for his move into production.

“It was a great experience working at Circle House Studios. Circle House is a renowned studio here in Miami. I had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the top local artistes from Miami as well as international artistes who visited the studio regularly. It gave me the opportunity to learn how some of the top artistes record and create music,” he said.