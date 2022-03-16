Sean Paul, Cobra go Hulu

JAMAICAN music is again being prominently featured in a series being showcased on an international streaming platform.

Sean Paul's Temperature and a cover of Mad Cobra's 2001-released single, Press Trigger, were featured in the Hulu series, The Dropout, which aired on March 3.

Both songs made the cut in episode two of the eight-part mini-series which stars American actress Amanda Seyfried. The Dropout's plot follows Elizabeth Holmes who develops health-care technology that puts millions of patients at risk and loses everything in the blink of an eye.

Released 2005, Temperature appeared on Sean Paul's third studio album, The Trinity. Produced by Rohan “Snowcone” Fuller on the Applause rhythm, the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year. The track became Sean Paul's biggest hit single in the US.

The single also reached the top 10 in Canada and France, and the top 20 in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Mad Cobra's Press Trigger was originally released in 2001. It was covered three years later by Swedish band Teddybears and renamed Cobrastyle.

Cobrastyle was included in Teddybears 2004 album Fresh and reissued on their 2006 album Soft Machine.

Recently, Popcaan's 2018 hit single Firm and Strong was featured in Power Book IV: Force. Before that, Sister Nancy's 1982 single Bam Bam surged to number one on reggae song charts after it was featured in an episode of Netflix's popular crime drama, Ozark.