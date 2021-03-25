Sean Paul debuts while Toots surges

SEAN Paul and Toots and The Maytals make big chart news this week.

Live N Livin, Sean Paul's seventh album, debuts at number one on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart. On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Live N Livin enters at number nine.

Released March 12 by Dutty Rock Productions it has 16 songs including collaborations with Stonebwoy, Mutabaruka, Serani, Govana, Buju Banton, Chi Ching Ching, Damian Marley, Busy Signal, Bugle, Agent Sasco, Skillibeng, Jesse Royal and former Dutty Cup Crew member Looga Man.

Following their win for Best Reggae Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, Toots and The Maytals experienced a slight sales jump with Got to be Tough. The set moves from number 16 to number two on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, after posting an additional 105 copies up from 28 the previous week.

To date, Got to be Tough has sold 5,314 copies.

Message to The World by Maryland reggae-rock band Ballyhoo! re-enters at number three with 87 copies sold last week for total sales of 459.

Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition (Contractor Music) rises from number seven to four, while last week's chart-topper This is Jamaica: Ska (Studio One) dips to number five.

Higher Place by Skip Marley is firm at number six; Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo is down three places to seven; and Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and The Wailers slips from number five to eight.

Uprising! Live by Bob Marley and The Wailers rises from number 12 to nine, with Coastin' by Iration slipping from number eight to 10.

Jaz Elise plummets from number two to 13 with her debut EP, The Golden Hour, which sold an additional 36 copies to bring its two-week tally to 166.

Colombian heart-throb Maluma drops from nine to 21 with #7DJ (7 Dias En Jamaica), while The Process (EP) Vol 3 (Riddim Ryda Style) by Chino McGregor is new at 23 with 20 copies sold.

Grammy-nominated Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton is number 11. Released last June, it has sold more than 10,000 copies.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Marley is number one for a 63rd week with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at number two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul re-enters at number three; Set in Stone and World on Fire by Stick Figure are numbers four and five, respectively; while Greatest Hits by UB40 dips to number six.

Regionally, Twisted by Mirian Katrib and Chaka Demus spends a second week at number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.

Sad to Know (You're Leaving) by Keith Cole is number one on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (New York) Chart. Try Me by Leroy Sibbles holds that position on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.