Sean Paul drops Only Fanz

TODAY, Grammy Award-winning international superstar Sean Paul, who has released and been involved in some of the biggest global smashes in pop music, unveiled his brand new single Only Fanz on Friday. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Only Fanz is said to once again shows off Sean Paul's versatility and range, pairing with what his team is describing as state-of-the- art production, and an undeniable hook.

Directed by Myles Whittingham, the video finds Sean and Ty pulled into the vast possibilities of the web, enthralled by the beauty and talent of the surrounding video stars.

“ Only Fanz is for all the independent women who know their worth and empowering all the independent women who work hard to make their money,” Sean Paul stated. “The single also features Ty Dolla $ign, who I respect immensely. It's been amazing to work with him. He was the perfect addition, knocked out his verse in no time and sent it back,” he continued.

Ty Dolla $ign shared mutual adoration.

“I'm honoured to work with a legend like Sean Paul, man! He's a true hitmaker and I hope you all love this song as much as we do.”

Throughout his career Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres, has catapulted his career over the years to various charts, awards and a large fanbase. He has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music.

This year he released Live N Livin, a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots featuring Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Buju Banton and Busy Signal. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin is meant to emphasise what's possible when unity is the goal. He further stated that he will bring that spirit to the rest of his 2021 releases.

“We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams. I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation,” Sean Paul said.