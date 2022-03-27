Sean Paul drops Scorcha

Dancehall star Sean Paul is nominated for a Grammy Award for his album Live N Livin , but he is wasting no time in getting new material on the streets.

The popular artiste is releasing his eighth full-length album and Island Records début, Scorcha, today, May 27.

Sean Paul's team is already pleased with the movement of the lead singles. They are reporting that the track How We Do It has already amassed just under one million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Sean Paul has finalised his tour dates to promote Scorcha in the United States. The tour, which should have started two weeks ago, will not get going on April 22 in Boston, Massachusetts, and run until May 29 when it will wrap up in Monterey, California. This tour marks a return to the stage for Sean Paul following two years of being homebound due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The artiste noted that he is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person.

Other stops for the Scorcha tour are New Haven, Connecticut; Brooklyn, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Los Angeles, California.

Sean Paul is also celebrating the album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021. The album is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which he trades the mic with Buju Banton and Damian Marley.

“Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin set out to emphasise what's possible when unity is the goal. We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams. I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation,” he said.

Sean Paul has performed on stages in over 120 other countries, and in some of the biggest venues around the world. He has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations and is the recipient of an American Music Award, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, MTV Music Awards, American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm, and Soul Music Awards, a Source Award and a BET Award. He is the only Jamaican artiste to have won an American Music Award (2006) for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist.