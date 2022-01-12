Sean Paul keeps it true

No Lie , a song by Sean Paul featuring singer Dua Lipa, has a new lease on life. Released by Island Records in 2016, it is back on the charts.

On Billboard's Global 200, No Lie is new at number 193, while on the Global Excluding US chart, it steps up from 180 to 123.

No Lie was included on Sean Paul's Island Records EP titled Mad Love: The Prequel which was released in 2018. The song hit several charts in Europe, including Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, and Hungary.

In the United Kingdom, No Lie had hit number 10. It had racked up several certifications including gold in Austria and Denmark, platinum in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. It has been certified 3x platinum in Poland, and 4x platinum in Italy.

Still on this week's Billboard charts, Rvssian's Nostalgico featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown leaps from 174 to 121 on Global 200, while stepping from 149 to 106 on Global Excluding US chart.

Nostalgico continues to maintain its presence on the Latin charts. On Hot Latin Songs, it stays firm at 13, while dipping 12 to 16 on Latin Airplay. On Latin Pop Airplay, the song is steady at three, while backtracking eight to nine on Latin Rhythm Airplay.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Masicka earns a fifth week on the chart with his debut album 438 moving up to number nine. It has now become the first album by a dancehall artiste to log five weeks or more inside the top-10 since Busy Signal's Parts of the Puzzle logged five weeks in November 2019 peaking at two.

Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 105 weeks in the number one spot, while Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy, Look for the Good by Jason Mraz, and UB40's Greatest Hits are two, three, four and five, respectively.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are six and seven, respectively, while Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution re-enters at eight.

Bob Marley and the Wailers's Gold is back on the chart at 10.

On regional charts, Through it All by George Nooks takes the top spot on the South Florida reggae chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart, God Answers Prayers by Derrick Scott is number one.

On the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart, Most High by Kirk Diamond is still on top.