Sean Paul rules the charts

LOCALLY, Sean Paul hasn't had a major hit in a while. However, outside of Jamaica, he continues to dominate album and singles charts.

With the recent British Phonographic (BPI) certifications of two of his global hits ( Like Glue and No Lie featuring Dua Lipa), Sean Paul is ranked with Bob Marley and Shaggy as the Jamaican artistes with multiple platinum and gold albums, and singles.

On Billboard's Global 200 Singles chart, Sean Paul's collaboration Cheap Thrills with singer Sia re-enters at 197. On the Global Excluding US chart, Cheap Thrills steps up from 158 to 149.

Meanwhile, No Lie featuring Dua Lipa creeps 132 to 130.

On the sales and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Sean Paul posts three titles.

Dutty Rock, a 2002 release, rises from eight to six, while the Grammy-nominated The Trinity re-enters at seven. Inching up from nine to eight is the 2018 release Mad Love: The Prequel.

On the Billboard reggae table, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 112 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two, while UB40's Greatest Hits inches up to three.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are four and five, respectively, while Ini Kamoze's Here Comes the Hotstepper re-enters at nine. Damian “Jr Gong” Marley remains in the number 10 spot with Welcome to Jamrock.

Here Comes the Hotstepper re-enters the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart at number 18.

On the Latin charts, Jamaican producer Rvssian's Nostalgico featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown slips from 16 to 18 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, while backtracking from four to five on Latin Pop Airplay. On Latin Rhythm Airplay, the song dips from nine to 12.

Over to regional charts, Me Deh Ya Again by Beres Hammond featuring Wickerman spends another week at the top of the South Florida Reggae Chart.

On the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Music chart, Mykal Rose's Glory to Jah continues to reign in the number one spot.