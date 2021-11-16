Sean's rep denies assault allegations

A representative from Sean Kingston's camp is denying allegations that the entertainer physically assaulted his former video director.

On Saturday, the video director, whose moniker is GXDLIKE, took to Instagram Live to make claims that the artiste punched him in the face and then dragged him into the hallway where he pulled out a gun and told him to leave. He added that he only got a few cuts and bruises to his cheek.

GXDLIKE said the alleged incident occurred on November 5 at approximately 2:00 am. A report to the Los Angeles Police Department was subsequently made. He was reportedly living with Kingston for almost three months.

On Sunday, GXDLIKE made another post to his Instagram saying, “If anybody respect this man or on this man side for what he did to me, y'all dead wrong and he know he dead wrong.”

In responding to the allegations, Kingston's representative described the video director as having been “terminated”, adding “all claims will be disproven”.

This is not the first time Kingston has been accused of assault.

In 2013, the Jamaican-American singer was accused by Carissa Capeloto of sexual assault.

Kingston, who said the intercourse was consensual, never publicly addressed the lawsuit.

The now 31-year-old singer later settled the case out of court.

In 2016, TMZ reported that Kingston got US$226,000 worth of jewellery between 2008-2013, but never paid for it.

Despite this claim, Kingston never filed a response to the lawsuit and a judge ordered him to pay US$356,000.

Sean Kingston (real name: Kisean Anderson) was born in Miami and moved to Jamaica at age six. His grandfather was producer Lawrence Lindo, more popularly known as Jack Ruby, who produced Burning Spear's landmark Marcus Garvey album.

He hit it big with the single Beautiful Girls in May 2007. That song went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

His subsequent hits also include Me Love, Take You There, Face Drop and Letting Go (Dutty Love) featuring Nicki Minaj.