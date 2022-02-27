Season two for Arnold's Caribbean Pizza

The second season of the American sitcom Arnold's Caribbean Pizza, premièred last Sunday on NBTV .

The sitcom, which features a Jamaican cast, debuted two years ago, and executive producer Trenten Gumbs of 3G Film Inc noted that some treats are in store this season.

“Viewers can expect more shenanigans from the cast trying to deal with the roller-coaster ride of unusual events in what is a new and exceptional taste sensation, 'pizza with a West Indian topping'. People are trying to steal food recipes, Mr Arnold is trying to keep the business running through all the challenges and the ACP family stands together through anything. They depend on each other,” Gumbs explained.

Gumbs further explained how the idea for the sitcom came about.

“I had a yoghurt shop that sold pizza and it closed down. I decided to stick with what I knew which is entertainment and filmed an episode of Arnold's Caribbean Pizza in my shop. I wanted to do something comical and funny for television since I have never seen a pizza with Caribbean toppings on it. I thought it would be unique and different to the idea for the sitcom. I would think people would want to know, 'What's this Caribbean Pizza shop?' Actually, the jerk chicken pizza tastes incredible.”

Said Gumbs, “It is a situation comedy centred around a Jamaican businessman, Arnold Brooks, who brings his grandmother's Caribbean and Italian recipes to Oakland, California. Together with his chef Melvin, his bumbling cousin Winston and the beautiful waitress Carla, they deal with the daily challenges of running a restaurant as Mr Arnold tries to build his pizza empire.”

The principal cast includes Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter who plays Arnold Brooks, Clarendon-born Judi Johnson who plays Carla, Marc Anthony Williams as Winston, Courtney Nevers as Melvin, and Lennox Brown who plays Buppy.

Asked why he decided to feature an all-Jamaican cast, Gumbs said, “The idea was to feature the culture and culinary assets of the Caribbean, and because of the unique branding that Jamaica has on the world stage, it was a no-brainer to feature the Jamaican culture first, and move on from there.”

Born in California, Gumbs said his Caribbean roots can be traced to his grandfather, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago. No stranger to Jamaica, the former record producer has been to the island on several occasions.

“I filmed my first movie, Rude Boy: Jamaican Don (2003), in Jamaica. Mark Danvers, Beenie Man, and Jimmy Cliff were in it. There was also Gangsta's Paradise and Cop and A Bad Man,” he said.

Gumbs' other television series include Family Time and Love That Girl!

He has worked with American music A-listers including Eddie Murphy, Michael Jackson, and Luther Vandross.