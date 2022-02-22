Second Chance gets warm reception

A standing ovation rounded out a delightful evening at the premiere of Second Chance, held at the Savor Cinema, Florida, last Thursday.

“Everyone knows I have had great moments in my career and this is perhaps one of these moments. At the end of the film everyone in the packed theatre, holding some 300 patrons, stood up and cheered,” said Spragga Benz, who plays the lead character, David King, in the movie.

“This was indeed a great moment for me because people were just smiling, many showing appreciation. I felt honoured, but humbled knowing that the entire team pulled off such a splendid project, many asking when and where they can see the next show,” he continued.

Second Chance tells the story of a qualified Rastafarian man who struggles to find a job in Corporate America. Discouraged by his failures, he falls into a life of crime with old high school friends. Suddenly, a situation forces him to lean on his spirituality and religious upbringing to change his ways.

Directed by Jamaican-born Cleon James, Second Chance's cast also features American actress Merlisa Determined, sound selector Tony Matterhorn, soca disc jock Barrie Hype, and Jodi Covington.

“The high point for me is that so many characters came out winners... Getting a second chance allowed us as characters to turn around our lives,” said Spragga Benz.

“It is so important for every Jamaican to see and hear this message, because it is universal and can be translated in every language around the world... Plans are in place to have it at a popular theatre in Jamaica,” he added.

Spragga Benz, given name Carlton Grant, is popularly known for his breakout role in the cult classic Shottaz (2002), alongside Ky-Mani Marley.

As an artiste his songs include Could A Deal (produced by Winston Riley), Girls Hooray (Steelie and Cleevie), and Turn Me On with Kevin Lyttle.