Sevana returns Brand New

Jamaican singer-songwriter Sevana premièred her latest single, Brand New , on COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel during an A COLORS SHOW appearance on Monday.

COLORSxSTUDIOS is a unique music platform which showcases global talent.

Brand New, according to COLORSxSTUDIOS, is expected to appear on the singer's upcoming debut album.

“AHHHHHH I AM SO EXCITED, I LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCHHHH. THANK YOU!!!!!!,” the singer shared in the streamer's comment section, about the single.

The Kelsey González-produced R&B-infused single, which opens “All for me, Do it all for me, Like the wind moves the mill, Baby you make me spin,” showcases Sevana's recognisable vocal cadence drizzled over a 'brand new', yet familiar-sounding composition that is reminiscent of a 90s neo-soul classic.

“So excited to release a new song, hoping unu love the vibes,” the artiste posted to her Instagram, where she credited González, who performs with the Free Nationals – the sometimes backing band for multi-hyphenate Anderson.Paak.

Brand New evokes nostalgia, creatively suspending the listener somewhere between the 'then and now' of classic R&B music and its subgenres, with currency.

The Westmoreland-born performer delivers a honey-sloshed vocal performance over an uncomplicated musical arrangement, which effortlessly complements the sapid songwriting.

Sevana has released multiple extended plays to date. The most recent, Be Somebody, spawned the hit single Mango that introduced the singer to the North American musical sphere. Mango was licensed for use by television magnate David E Kelley's Big Sky ABC series.

The singer, last week, made an appearance during Jamaica National Day celebrations at the World Expo 2020 Dubai held in the United Arab Emirates.

— Gorgette Beckford