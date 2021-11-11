Shab Don gets bail

A gun found in the possession of enigmatic dancehall producer Linval “Shab Don” Thompson Jr and his co-accused, Romaro “BMR” Scott, is confirmed to have been stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in the United States in 2018.

The revelation was made in the Gun Court jurisdiction of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston yesterday.

Thompson Jr, however, was able to secure bail to the sum of $250,000.

The 31-year-old, who has been in police custody since October 14, is scheduled to return to court on December 2. He is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and is being represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin.

Martin declined to comment about yesterday's in-camera session.

Scott, 22, was denied bail. He is being represented by high-profile attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

Sources close to the case say tests are currently being conducted on the US firearm to determine whether it has been featured in any crimes locally.

According to a police report, members of the Specialised Operations SWAT team searched a vehicle the two producers were travelling in and found the loaded illegal gun. They were on South Street in Old Harbour. Both were subsequently charged.

The son of singer Linval Thompson, Thompson Jr — who always dons a cap and mask — is principal of Shab Don Records, and has been making a name for himself in musical circles. His production credits include Vybz Kartel's Any Weather, Squash's Money Fever, Shub Out by Teejay, and Money We Love by Chronic Law, Squash, and Vybz Kartel.