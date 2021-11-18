Shab Don out on bail

PRODUCER Linval “Shab Don” Thompson Jr was granted bail to the sum of $450,000 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday.

The 31-year-old is facing bribery charges.

According to court documents, it is alleged he offered a policeman, who had found a gun in his possession, a huge sum of money to make the firearm disappear. The gun, it is reported, was stolen from the Atlanta Police Department in Georgia, United States, in 2018.

The producer's attorney, Donahue Martin, confirmed his release and is dismissing the allegation.

“We are denying the allegations that this conversation happened, and we are prepared to defend ourselves,” was all Martin was willing to tell the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Thompson Jr is slated to return to court on January 20, 2022 for that matter.

Thompson Jr and his co-accused, producer Romaro “BMR” Scott, 22, have been in police custody since October 14.

Scott is being represented by high-profile attorney Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

According to a police report, members of the Specialised Operations SWAT team searched a vehicle the two producers were travelling in and found an illegal gun. They were on South Street in Old Harbour. Both were subsequently charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Sources close to the case say tests are currently being conducted on the US firearm to determine whether it has been featured in any crimes locally.

Both producers appeared in the Gun Court jurisdiction of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on November 10. Thompson Jr, however, was able to secure bail to the sum of $250,000.

Moments later, he was slapped with the bribery charge and re-arrested.

Both producers are scheduled to reappear in the Gun Court jurisdiction of the Home Circuit Court to answer to those charges on December 2.

The son of singer Linval Thompson, Thompson Jr — who always dons a cap and mask — is principal of Shab Don Records, and has been making a name for himself in musical circles. His production credits include Vybz Kartel's Any Weather, Squash's Money Fever, Shub Out by Teejay, and Money We Love by Chronic Law, Squash, and Vybz Kartel.