Shab Don to return to court Nov 10

EMBATTLED dancehall producer Shab Don was remanded when he appeared in the Gun Court of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Friday.

The 31-year-old producer, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Donahue Martin, is facing a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Shabdon, along with his 22-year-old co-accused Romaro “BMR” Scott who was also remanded, will return to the Gun Court on November 10 when their legal representation will make bail applications on their behalf. Scott is being represented by high-profile attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson, QC.

Both Tavares-Finson and Martin declined to give any comment about Friday's in-camera session in the Gun Court.

Shab Don, whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, was arrested on South Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine, and held in connection with the gun and ammo find. The co-accused is producer Romaro “BMR” Scott of an Old Harbour address.

According to the police report, members of the Specialized Operations SWAT team searched the two producers and found a fully loaded illegal firearm. Both were subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Shabdon is a successful music producer whose production credits include Vybz Kartel's Any Weather, Squash's Money Fever, Shub Out by Teejay, and Money We Love by Chronic Law, Squash and Vybz Kartel.