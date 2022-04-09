Shabako looks at cold facts

WITH the furore over SOJA winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album on April 3, Shabako believes the time has come for Jamaican artistes to return to their roots.

SOJA, an American journeyman band, became only the second non-Jamaican act to win the category since it was installed 37 years ago. Their victory has not gone done well among diehard reggae fans.

With his latest song, Cold World, Shabako says he presents authentic, homegrown dancehall music.

“Seeing what happen recently, how Billboard removed the Reggae chart and then later added an Afrobeats chart, says a lot for the whole industry. We need to get back to the grass roots and start making music with substance and a message,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by DJ Treasure, Cold World, according to Shabako, is inspired by “the disappointments I have faced in my life from the people I trust”.

It is the follow-up to Faith, a song that earned consistent airplay on stations like Hot 93.1 in Boston and BBC 1xtra in the United Kingdom.

Born in Westmoreland and raised in St Thomas, Shabako's biggest musical influences are Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Sean Paul and Shaggy. He stressed the importance of contemporary Jamaican acts projecting “Jamaican-ness”.

“Reggae/dancehall is sampled worldwide so why wouldn't I want to capitalise on selling our culture than to sell what they hear every day in their own country? People love authenticity, not carbon copy,” Shabako stated.

