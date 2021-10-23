Shae says resume hanging

Emerging singer Shae is calling for the resumption of the death penalty as a means to stem the spike in murders.

“It seems killing has become a hobby for some men. So, whenever they feel to have fun, they drive around, kill a few innocent souls and return home to watch their scores on television. We need to break the necks of these heartless criminals. Politicians need to reconsider hanging for the sake of everyone, including our senior citizens, who is caught up in this national onslaught,” she said.

As of August 28, 2021 some 935 persons were murdered in Jamaica. This is 83 more, or a 9.7 per cent increase, when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

There has been no hanging in Jamaica since 1988. It was discontinued following the 1993 Earl Pratt and Ivan Morgan ruling by the United Kingdom Privy Council, which ruled it was cruel to hang an inmate on death row for more than five years.

However, there have been calls for its resumption, including from Charles Sinclair, a Government senator, who said, “If we have to establish special courts to fast-track and ensure that the hearings go through and persons are given justice, so be it...whatever the amendment that need to be made, I will support it.”

Shae is currently promoting What's Going On, featuring DJ Snow and Talee. Co-produced by Michael “Scuffla” Johnson and Vernon “DJ Snow” Snow on the S and S Signed and Sealed record label.

“This is a question I keep asking myself as I keep my eyes on the homicide statistics. What is really wrong why Jamaica keeps recording so many murders? What's going on why we cannot protect lives as we should in Jamaica and keep the criminals at bay?,” she asked.

Shae, born Kemora McLaren, shared her early live in Braeton, St. Catherine. She attended Guy's Hill High in St Catherine and Excelsior Community College (EXCED) in Kingston.

“At EXCED, I had the opportunity to represent the college as part of a choir in the JCDC Festival competition. I was also a member of the Outreach Gospel Band in St Mary and performed at Jamaica Grande hotel,” she said.

Her first recording was My Guy on the B and M Records label in 2004.

“This was a love song inspired by every girl's dream to have a man and to be proud of him,” she said.

Her other songs include My Only Man, I Wanna Get Close to You, and Hot In Here.