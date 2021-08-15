Shaggy lauds Spice

Multi-award -winning artiste Shaggy has heaped commendation on the work of dancehall artiste Spice with the release of her latest album 10 , which was released on August 6.

In a post on his Instagram account, Shaggy, who serves as executive producer of the album through his Ranch Entertainment label, had nothing but the best wishes for the female deejay with whom he collaborated along with Sean Paul for the monster summer hit Go Down Deh.

“Congrats Grace (Spice's given name is Grace Hamilton). Your work ethic, your artistry made it an absolute pleasure. Thank you for allowing us to be part of it. You brought so much joy that it wasn't hard to rally behind you because you bring so much to the table and you made it fun and wonderful,” he shared.

Speaking of the process, Shaggy added that the process was even made more easy because of who Spice is and he was only too happy to be the facilitator.

“[Many] times people sign artistes and use an A&R, a writer, a producer and executive producer and sometimes this takes the art out of the artiste. Mi can't do that with Grace as Grace is the art. Our job is the facilitate the artiste's vision and that's it. It's not our album, it's hers and with you Grace there is always a vision, always an idea, a concept and you made it so easy for us,” he noted.

In the video post Shaggy shared that more than 30 songs were recorded for the project. He said that while some of those which made the album were not his favourites, they were Spice's favourites and will give the listening audience an indication as to her versatility as an artiste.

“Hope people can see what I see and realise how versatile and diverse you are. Tap into it and recognise you star power... because that you are. You walk into a room and light it up. This was a tough release date. You went up against heavyweights including The Weeknd and Nas who are one huge labels with a lot of leverage and a lot of money behind them and you and your little reggae label seem to shine. This shows your star power. You know how to keep yourself relevant and reinvent and that's the making of a true star. Look forward to continuing the journey with you,” Shaggy stated.

Shaggy founded Ranch Entertainment in 2013 after a split with his then Manager Robert Livingston's Big Yard Entertainment. At that time the artistes signed to Ranch Entertainment were singer GC and New York deejay Red Fox. Shaggy has also worked closely with other high-profile acts including Konshens, Chronixx, Sly and Robbie, Jimmy Cozier, Beres Hammond, Ne-Yo, and Cocoa Tea.

— Richard Johnson