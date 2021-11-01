Shaggy reaps success in UK

International recording artiste Shaggy continues to enjoy success in the United Kingdom, thanks to the recent certification of his 2015 hit song I Need Your Love.

I Need Your Love — which also features Mohombi, Faydee, and Costi — was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry for sales exceeding 200,000 copies last Friday.

This is the seventh certification for Shaggy in the UK.

The United Kingdom has been a lucrative market for Shaggy ever since he scored his first chart-topper in 1993 with his cover of The Folkes Brothers' Oh Carolina. The song topped the United Kingdom Top 100 and was certified gold there for exceeding 400,000 copies in sales.

Two years later, In the Summertime featuring Rayvon, a cover of the 1970s hit by Mungo Jerry, which peaked at number five, was certified silver.

Shaggy's second number one hit song, Boombastic, released in 1995, was certified platinum in 2016 for sales of 600,000.

In 2001, Shaggy topped the British chart with a cover of Angel, featuring Rayvon; and It Wasn't Me featuring Rik Rok.

Angel was certified gold, while It Wasn't Me earned certification for 3x platinum, which is equivalent to 1.8 million copies in sales in 2018.

Me Julie, which features British media personality Ali G, got as far as number two in 2002. That year, it was certified silver.

Shaggy has, to date, scored nine top 10 hits, 16 top-40 hits, and charted a total of 19 songs on the United Kingdom chart.

His most recent, I Need Your Love, rose to number 36 in 2015.