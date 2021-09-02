Shaka Pow makes case for 'Scratch'

DANCEHALL artiste-cum-producer Shaka Pow believes more recognition should be given to pioneer producer Lee “Scratch” Perry, who died on Sunday, August 29.

“Jamaican has lost a great pioneer in music. His contribution is humongous and his approach to music is one which would allow people to scratch their heads about his greatness. Though eccentric, he was outstanding enough to garner respect from both local and international musicians. It is not surprising the BBC [British Broadcasting Corporation], Rolling Stone magazine, as well as several international acts have paid tribute to this great artiste and producer,” Shaka Pow told the Jamaica Observer.

“What I admire most about him is his fearless approach to music. He wasn't afraid to be different and this is something we need to teach this and future generations — as long as they remain in the confines of the law. This generation need to know that this icon has contributed much to our reggae culture as a result of mentoring young artistes and recording the likes of Bob Marley,” he continued.

Perry, 85, died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover. No cause of death was given.

Born in the Kendal district of Hanover, Perry made his name working with revolutionary artistes in the 1960s and 1970s including Max Romeo, Junior Byles ( Beat Down Babylon), and The Wailers ( Duppy Conqueror, Punky Reggae Party, Small Axe, and Mr Brown).

He produced songs including Junior Murvin's Police and Thieves, and Heart of The Congos by The Congos.

Perry won Best Reggae Grammy in 2012 for Jamaican E T. That same year, he received an Order of Distinction from the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the island's music.

“Although he will be greatly missed, we should fittingly honour him,” Shaka Pow added.

Shaka Pow (Outfytt Boss) is currently promoting his latest single No Lovin', with Beenie Man.

“This song is to encourage men and women to dance together. This is my first combination with Beenie Man. The producer, Chris Thomas the CEO, reached out to me when I was in Florida, sent me the rhythm, and I did my part of the song when I returned to Jamaica while Beenie Man did his part at his studio,” said Shaka Pow.

No Lovin' is produced on the IWAAD imprint and was released in June 2021. It is available on all major platforms globally. Plans are in the works for a music video.

Shaka Pow (given name Garth McDonald) is a medical doctor. He has recorded several songs including Heart Haffi Clean, Hold a Strength, and Youths Be Wise. He is credited for three rhythm-driven projects — Neww Money, Space Dem, and Madd Energy.