Shaka walks the walk

EMERGING deejay Shaka is generating a buzz in the dancehall circles with Walk .

Co-produced by Terro ChopCity Records and Tekktroniic Muziq, the song and its accompanying video were released on December 24. Walk is available on all digital platforms.

“I wrote Walk to address my own pain, and the concept of universal love during a time of sadness. You see, Walk is a song that most people can relate to because all human beings have felt this sort of emotional pain at one time or another, everyone is always on a walk, a journey through the streets,” he said.

Born Shaquille Davis, he grew up in the Canaan Heights community of Clarendon, and attended Foga Road High School where he first fell in love with music. As a teen, he idolised US rapper 2Pac, who remains his main musical influence.

“Music was my first choice from high school and when I left, I spent all my time developing my abilities and writing continuously,” he said.

He recorded his first song Falling Soldier in 2016. Skaka endeavours to make music that is both “emotional and inspirational” while remaining relatable to the masses.

He scored his first major hit with the emotionally charged single, Karma, which was co-produced by Terro ChopCity Records and Tekktroniic Muziq. The song addresses the consequences of a gangster lifestyle.

“ Karma is a reality song that motivates and help people to protect themselves and reminds them that what goes around comes around,” he said.

Shaka is part of a collective of artistes dubbed WestSide, which is Shaka's team and includes other artistes such as Kun Don.