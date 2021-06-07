Shalom still spreading the good news

Twenty-three years ago, singer Shalom created waves with his song Baby I've Got News For You . Today, he's still spreading the good news but this time it's about Jesus Christ.

“I did not really decide to convert, I went to the church [International Faith in Action Deliverance Ministries] for one reason [and that was] to take my woman out of the church and that is how I got saved. I've been serving the Lord ever since. Many are called but the chosen are few. I think the Lord has chosen me for such a time as this,” the artiste who is also now the pastor of the church told the Jamaica Observer.

Shalom (given name Stephen Harper) is currently promoting his latest single Mi Daddy Nuh Dead. Officially released on April 5, the track is self-produced on the Shalom Records label.

The Pembroke Hall Secondary School alumnus got baptised in June 2002. For him, deviating from secular music has been smooth sailing.

“It's not challenging at all because the Bible says grow up a child in the way they should go [so] that when they get old, they don't depart from it. I was grown up in a Christian home but then I went and did my own thing as children do. From the day I got saved, I've never gone back out there. I stick and stay with the Lord…” Shalom said.

While Mi Daddy Nuh Dead was just released, it has been a long time in the making.

“I got this song five years ago and wanted to record it from then, but I didn't get it done until now. However, I think now was the right time for it to be released. It took me seven months to get it ready for release,” the Spanish Town-based act explained.

His more recent recordings also include Jesus Don't Stop at All, I Rise, God Is Life and Things I Use to Do.

Shalom is pleased with the reception of his newest single.

“I've been getting good reviews so far and I will give thanks for the buzz that it's really creating at this moment,” he said.

He also believes he has the chops that make him stand out in the industry.

“The uniqueness about me is that I'm humble, and my faith is rooted in God through Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour,” he told the Observer.