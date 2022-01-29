Shamballa Rock doing the rounds

GUIDANCE is amping up promotion of his latest single, Shamballa Rock featuring Boysie Roses, Energy Di Dancer and Real Flava.

A video for the song was released on January 27 on the Kerron Records label.

“The response has been great so far to the Shamballa Rock. The streets are working with it, the song plays every night at all the dances in the Corporate Area — ah the hottest ting right now. And now that the video is released, this movement has gone international now. I see Shamballa Rock going far,” Guidance said.

“The idea for the dance came about when Fire say him ready for this one, and you know we always rocking, so we all go in an voice the riddim. Energy come, Boysie forward, Real Flava likewise, and a history create. A lot of skankers start out and reach different so ah just Shambala Rock...is a simple rock; all Father Pow ah dance! It ah get feedback from all over the world — Europe, Africa, everywhere,” Guidance said.

Boysie and Energy are popular dancers while Real Flava is a dancehall artiste. Shambala, for whom the dance is named, is a long-time member of the Roses Crew which was led by the late dancer Bogle.

Guidance is known for the hit song Love What You Got but lately he has been doing more dancehall-themed songs with a dance twist, like the popular Logo Boss which was officially released on Kerron Records in February 2020.

Guidance is looking forward to shows in Europe this summer.