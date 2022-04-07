Shane E tackles crime and violence

Growing up in the Rose Heights community of Montego Bay, Theophilus Edwards was surrounded by crime and violence. However, instead of falling prey to his circumstances, he used it as inspiration and fuel for a career in music.

Now known as Shane E, the dancehall deejay has released his latest single Heart Cry, which he says speaks to the current state of crime in his community and country.

“It's the present level of the country's crime rate, especially the frequent killing of women and children and crime on a whole,” the dancehall deejay told the Jamaica Observer. “Also, when I look back on the community of Rose Heights in Montego Bay where I grew up, and the level of crime that used to happen there and is still happening there.”

Produced by Dunrich Muzik, Heart Cry has been getting a lot of traction locally and has helped Shane E position himself to soar to even greater heights. He has an EP in the works.

According the 31-year-old, there was a time when he almost walked away from music.

“I have had ups and downs, there was even a point when I felt throwing in the towel but I have fans who look up to me, who I can't fail; so it's been a rough journey but I was born a fighter, so giving up is not an option,” he said. “Other than that, it's been good. I've met veterans and lots of young talent, visited different countries, experienced different cultures. It's been an adventurous, exciting musical journey.”

Shane E's other songs include Gone Sleep, 100 Duppy, Blessings a Flow and Dream.