Shane E works on EP

Shane E is putting together the finishing touches to his forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled EP. The dancehall artiste has teamed with St Elizabeth-based Dunrich Muzik for the debut 10-track project.

“I have been working with Dunrich Muzik and so far, we've done a number of tracks that are getting played in the streets and we're seeing positive numbers in the streaming on the social media platforms. We are now focusing our energies on releasing an EP over the next few months,” said Shane E.

“The EP is going to show a different side of Shane E, and I must say, I am more than grateful for the opportunity to work with Dunrich Muzik. Not only are they putting out great production but they are a good team to be amongst,” Shane E continued.

Shane E recently released the song Heart Cry, also produced by Dunrich Muzik.

“What inspired me to write the song Heart Cry is the present level of crime in Jamaica and around the world. The frequent killing of women and children was also a contributing factor. When I look back on the community of Rose Heights in Montego Bay that I grew up in and the level of crime that used to happen there and also what is still happening there,” he reasoned.

“Since the song was released, I have been getting a lot of encouragement from people to continue on the path that I am now pursuing. The journey hasn't been an easy one; I have had my ups and downs. There was even at one point I felt like throwing in the towel, but then again, I have fans who are looking up to me who I can't fail. It's been an adventurous, exciting and sometimes a little down experience in my musical journey,” he continued.

Shane E, whose real name is Theophilus Edwards, is 31 years old. He is known for songs such as Gone Sleep, 100 Duppy, and Blessings a Flow.