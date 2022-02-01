Shaneil salutes black beauty

SINGER Shaneil Muir is gearing up for the release of her latest single Black is Beautiful, just in time for Black History Month which is commemorated each February.

Black is Beautiful is produced by College Boiz and is scheduled to be released on Friday by UK-based 365 Records Limited.

“I'm a very observant person, and when it comes to writing music I like to ensure that I relate effectively to everyone who listens. Over the past few years, where everyone's so outspoken and everybody has access to social media, I see more prejudice and racism than I've ever seen,” said Muir.

She continued, “I think music has a responsibility when it comes to the subconscious and helping to develop certain things, especially in our kids. I wanted to be one of those people who reminds everybody listening to music that black is powerful if you feel somewhat inferior to what the world is trying to make a normal thing right now.”

According to the St James native, Black is Beautiful targets not just black people but most importantly, children.

“When I sat and wrote it I was aiming for the kids because they are the younger ones and now, they're growing up to learn something that when I weigh everything, it affects them more than it affects who are already adults – it's not only dedicated to just black people,” Muir reasoned.

Muir, who competed in the 2016 season of the Magnum Kings and Queens of the Dancehall competition, is known for hits including Top Gal, Exclusive, Yamabella, and Drug Dealer.

“My passion and drive for music is one that's everlasting, infinite. It comes from the love I have for it. It was birthed from a place of always wanting to create, to make something special from the smallest detail, and grew into this intense[desire] to touch people's lives with my words, my melodies,” she shared.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognising their central role in US history.