Shaqstar decries domestic violence

ST THOMAS-BASED recording artiste and 6ixx/1Law member Shaqstar is adding his voice to the spate of domestic violence gripping the island on Need That.

“I want it to go worldwide because the message is about something damaging to society,” the deejay, whose given name is Shaquille Williams, told the Jamaica Observer.

“I intentionally made the song so a man can feel a way when him hear the lyrics and look inna himself. At the same time, I want a female hear it, stop take box and kick, and find a nice man. And it raw, because me nah pretty it up. Man fi have self-control, because everyone have choices in a relationship, and beating a female anno joke thing.” the 25-year-old added.

The track joins five others on the Night Beach rhythm by TruMoneyMusiq (TMM). It was released on April 30.

The other acts on the project include Blak Ryno in Outside, up-and-coming artiste Kurency out of the Swagg Records camp in Pull Up, Brooklyn-based artiste Fats with Don Dadda, as well as Don Pree with Pleasure, and an Itakay, VynnXL Roun Yahso collaboration.

Last month, Government minister responsible for gender affairs Olivia Grange called for an end to the killing and beating of both women and men.

Grange also announced that Cabinet has given approval for the necessary amendments to be made to the Domestic Violence Act, which will serve to strengthen the laws. Among the amendments the Government will pursue, she said, is for a definition of domestic violence in the Act, to make clear that it is not only physical, but also psychological, emotional, and sexual.

Meanwhile, Shaqstar, who officially got involved in music three years ago, said he was pushed to realise his full potential.

“My friends and family around me [inspired me] and life itself was just an inspiration,” he added.

He is known for other tracks like Chop Eh Line, Hennessy, Inna Vein and Memories.