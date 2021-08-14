Sharee makes debut

Her talents are recognisable from her work on the theatre stage as part of the recurring cast of the productions from Jambiz International, but now Sharee Elise confesses that music is her first love.

She showcases the musical side with the recent release of her latest track Woman Alive, produced by Kenly “KenlyBass” Thompson on the Reggae Soul rhythm.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Sharee Elise noted that the connection with the producer was made through a mutual friend. She explained that once she heard the rhythm, the lyrics just came flowing.

“He sent me two tracks and it all came to be when I heard this particular one. I had been thinking a out women and particularly women in abusive situations. Once the pandemic hit and we began hearing more news about women who were suffering because they now had to stay home with their abusers due to the lockdown, I realised it was double trouble. So the lyrics started out as frustration then morphed into an ode for women from women,” she said.

She noted she poured her initial anger and frustration into the vocals of the track which she voiced in her small home studio as a demo for the producer and he was even more impressed.

“When I sent him the demo, he said: 'Make sure you voice it just like that when you go into the studio'. That demo came out very raw, because the song was written from that space. So I went to Jon Williams' studio and did the recording as well as all the background vocals,” Sharee Elise noted.

It has only been a week since since she released the track and she shared that she is quite pleased with the response so far. She noted that this is one of the positives to come about due to the pandemic.

“I am promoting this single by myself. It is hard to promote music outside of a pandemic, so the current situation has its challenges. But to be honest, there are aspects which are easier. I think because people have slowed down, they are hungry to hear new music; they are still at home and are on their phones so they are much more attentive. Plus, with curfew, dem nuh have nuttn better fi do. I have put out music in the past and with this one the feedback was so quick. Plus, it's the subject matter. People can relate and connect. I wrote this from a different space. It was written from outside of self, when you let go of ego and it's not done to impress, then the energy is so different,” she said.

As for the dream for this single, Sharee Elise harks back to her days as part of the Ashe Performing Arts Ensemble.

“I see big things for this song. Because of my Ashe days, I'm thinking a show opener with drums and dancers... it can go places. I have already been contacted about a show in Florida. It's early days but that's where my head is,” she said.

The big question is, if she were forced to choose between music and the theatre which would it be?

“I can't choose. Music is my first love, then came dancing and then acting. But love them all. With music, I love how its depth allows it to reach across genres, nationalities, and borders to touch people in a special way. As for acting, I was part of cast of Windscream Posse as an alternate, just prior to the pandemic. The truth is I had taken some time off the stage as the theatre was affecting my singing voice. But even that, taking time off to service another isn't a choice, but ensuring that I can do both well,” she added.