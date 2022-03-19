Shatta Roaxh to share Water and Wine

The lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus has allowed dancehall artiste Shatta Roaxh to spend more time in the recording studio.

Along with his production team, Shatta Roaxh has whipped up an EP titled Water and Wine, due for release within the next few months.

“The album will be released early spring. The official date has not yet been set but I will make the announcement on my social media platform,” Shatta Roaxh told the Jamaica Observer.

The project will feature as many as 10 tracks, with production from MPF Records and Jamaica-based Doni Music Productions.

Shatta Roaxh is proud of the music on the project, which he says will reflect his talent and musical charisma.

The deejay — who was born in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands — grew up in Antigua. He resides between Antigua and the United States. Shatta Roaxh said he was introduced to dancehall and reggae music from an early age.

“I was introduced to dancehall and reggae music by my dad, who was always playing different types of music from various artistes in the home, especially on a Sunday when he's not working. From then, I developed a passion for music, and the rest is history,” said Shatta Roaxh.

He said he brings his own style, based on where he was born.

“Then you know, I put my sound and the language I speak together to bring out the dancehall and reggae flavour,” he said.

He added, “My musical journey has been a bittersweet type of experience because most times we have different things going on to balance our life, but at the end of the day I already know what's the mission that I'm trying to accomplish.”

The artiste, born Patrick Richards, has released songs including Cut it Up.

— Kevin Jackson